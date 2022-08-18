Alistair Magowan, BBC Sport

Newcastle have been targeting another striker all summer, having missed out on Hugo Ekitike after the young French forward joined Paris St-Germain.

Now they have their eyes on Watford's Joao Pedro. The Magpies made a bid of about £20m for the 20-year-old Brazilian earlier this week, which was rejected by the Championship side.

But Newcastle are now considering whether to increase that offer. It could take a figure in the region of about £30m to tempt the Hornets, who have already sold Emmanuel Dennis to Nottingham Forest this week.

Pedro is understood to be a popular figure at Vicarage Road, and also scored a late equaliser in the 1-1 draw against Newcastle last season, which perhaps could have alerted Eddie Howe to his potential.