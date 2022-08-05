Brighton defender Shane Duffy has joined Fulham on a season long loan.

The Republic of Ireland international was Brighton's record signing when he joined in 2016 and has made 144 Premier League appearances.

"I’m delighted. It’s a really exciting challenge for me and the club, one I’m really looking forward to," Duffy told the Fulham club website., external

Brighton manager Graham Potter said: "Shane has been an outstanding servant to this club, and is rightly held in high esteem by everyone here.

"There was no pressure on him to leave, but typically he wanted to play regular football, and while he was still part of our wider squad, we could not guarantee him that.

"This move will give him that opportunity, which is really important to him as the captain of the Republic of Ireland, and Fulham are getting a player who has great experience at this level."