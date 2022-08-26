Liverpool v Bournemouth: Team news

Liverpool are still without Thiago, Diogo Jota, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Caoimhin Kelleher and Ibrahima Konate, while Joel Matip and Curtis Jones may also miss out.

Darwin Nunez serves the second game of a three-match ban.

Bournemouth have Jamal Lowe back following illness but are missing Joe Rothwell, Ryan Fredericks, Junior Stanislas and David Brooks.

The Cherries will monitor striker Dominic Solanke.

The Englishman is nearing a return from a hamstring issue and could feature against his former club.

Who makes your Liverpool XI?

Select your Cherries line-up