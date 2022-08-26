Nottingham Forest v Tottenham: Team news

Nottingham Forest welcome Jack Colback to their squad for the first time since the opening day of the season following illness.

Moussa Niakhate and Omar Richards are long-term absentees, but boss Steve Cooper has no fresh concerns.

Tottenham remain without Cristian Romero and Oliver Skipp, both of whom will return to training next week.

Antonio Conte will make a late decision on Lucas Moura and Bryan Gil after the pair missed training on Friday.

