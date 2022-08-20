Johnson putting 'round peg in round holes' ahead of Rangers game

Hibernian manager Lee Johnson tells BBC Sportsound: "I just want to put round pegs in round holes and to get [Martin] Boyle in the starting eleven. How long he'll last, I have no idea. If we get seventy good minutes out of him, I'll be delighted with that.

"Also just to create threats over different areas of the pitch. I don't feel our wingers have done enough in the last three or four games. We've not been enough of a threat. Getting an extra man in the middle, being a bit more expansive in that five, gives us the opportunity to feed the forwards better than we have done."

"We try and hit from all angles. We've got this way of working. it's going to bare fruit, absolutely. We've got a lot of young players, the youngest starting eleven on average in the SPFL. With that comes a bit of inconsistency. It's our job to build a bit of resilience and put them in a cohesive state so they can perform at their best more often than not."