Kyogo 'excited' to defend treble and go again in Champions League

And breathe, Celtic fans, Kyogo is going nowhere for now!

The star striker has signed a new four-year deal with the Glasgow side and last season's top goalscorer is eager to "repay the fans" who have "been so supportive".

The 28-year-old scooped up silverware aplenty last season, including the PFA Scotland player of the year award after his 34 goals in Celtic's treble-winning campaign.

And after an "unbelievable" outing last year, the Japan international is raring to go again.

“We worked very hard every day, on and off the pitch, to win silverware and put smiles on our fans’ faces," he told the club's website of last season's success.

"To win my first treble, and help secure a world record breaking eighth treble for the club was a very proud moment for me and I cherish the memories of celebrating this with our fans.

“They have been so supportive of me since I joined Celtic so I will work hard to repay them.

“Next season our objective is the same to bring success to our club. I am excited to defend our trophies and the opportunity to represent this huge club in the Champions League.

"My personal motivation is to score more goals and help my teammates win matches."