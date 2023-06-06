'Doesn't get better than that' - your views on County's survival

We asked for your thoughts on Ross County's remarkable Premiership survival, here’s what some of you said:

Andy: What a day, what a tie. We were down and out with 20 minutes left and the boys did it. Amazing, my 13-year-old son will remember that forever, as will I. Football doesn't get better than that, what a game. Come on!

Ray: Brilliant, never say die attitude!

Ian: An absolutely superb game. It was a bit sketchy in the first half. To go a goal down shows that the team we have is an inspiration to the younger players. I’m absolutely over the moon with what Malky Mackay and the team have done, and against the odds too.