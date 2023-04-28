Chris Sutton's prediction: 1-1

I can understand why West Ham's David Moyes was so upset after his side lost to Liverpool on Wednesday because they should have had that late penalty for Thiago's handball.

The Hammers have been much improved in recent weeks but I think they still need another win to get to safety and it is asking a lot for them to get it at Selhurst Park.

Crystal Palace's unbeaten run under Roy Hodgson ended at Molineux on Tuesday after three wins and a draw but it wasn't as if they played badly. I'd be surprised if they lost again here, especially because I don't think West Ham will keep a clean sheet.

Blanco's prediction: West Ham are the stronger team on paper but I'm going with Palace. 2-1

