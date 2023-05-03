Sam Allardyce says he is "shocked" to have been appointed Leeds United boss - but added that he made his decision in "two seconds"

The former England boss has joined the Elland Road club until the end of the season, following the sacking of Javi Gracia after 12 games in charge.

Speaking to Talksport, external after arriving at the training ground on Wednesday, Allardyce said: "I never thought at this stage of the season... I thought there would be no jobs.

"The phone popped up with a name I knew fairly well. I knew what it was, and it took me two seconds to say yes.

"I'm here overlooking the training ground and the fabulous facilities and I'm excited to be involved.

"A tingle runs through your veins when you take over at a football club."

The 68 year old, who last manged in the Premier League in 2020-2021 with West Brom, will only have a short amount of time to make an impact at the club and keep them in the top flight.

"I know it's in a lot of trouble, but I've seen a lot of trouble before," added Allardyce.

"I could've done with more time, but we've got four games and hopefully I can keep this fabulous club in the Premier League."