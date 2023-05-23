'One huge effort may be enough to see us through a forgettable season'

Sandy Armour, Killie Hippo fanzine

When the biggest football highlight of my weekend is Motherwell scoring a 99th-minute penalty you know it's been a rotten one for Killie.

We are at the business end of the season with only two games remaining and the manager still doesn't appear to know his best team.

On the park Killie continue to gift pub league goals that leaves us chasing games against teams who in all honesty are similar to ourselves.

It was good to see an unchanged line up on Saturday but sadly the formation was messed up again with square pegs in round holes being the preference. I simply cannot fathom some of the decisions.

Anyway, we need to leave the negativity for now as we have two games to save our season starting with a trip to Tannadice to face a team struggling even more than us.

Dundee United have lost all three post-split fixtures and a Killie win on Wednesday may just relegate them, but more importantly go a long way to securing our Premiership survival.

We have injuries and suspensions to overcome but one huge effort by everyone may just be enough to see us through what has been an instantly forgettable season.