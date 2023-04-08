Aberdeen 2-0 Kilmarnock: What the manager said

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes: "We try and get the block on from the kick-off. Doidge get there and I think he's fouled and it flips up.

"And Aberdeen just get around the second balls quicker than us. The boy Duk scores a great goal.

"But Christ, what a start to the game. We'd spoke about coming up and trying to quieten the crowd and impose ourselves on the game as the away team.

"I felt - like last week when we went behind against Hearts - our reaction was good. We finished the first half the stronger team and had some good moments.

"Half time came at the wrong time for us.

"But ultimately, and it encapsulates a bit of where we are, particularly on the road, it's such a poor pass in the build up to the second goal which gets them on the front foot and we're scrambling from that.

"The game is normally about what happens in both boxes and we've been nowhere near good enough in both boxes on the road.

"But today we actually got some good opportunities and concerted pressure as an away team against a team like Aberdeen going for Europe.

"I expected us to have good moments in the game, which we did, but ultimately it's about taking those moments."