Lou Macari on 'meticulous' Jock Stein

"When I saw the captain, Billy McNeill - nicknamed Caesar - terrified of him, I learned, don't go near him... and I didn't. Nobody did, nobody questioned him."

No prizes for guessing who former Celtic midfielder, Lou Macari is referring to here...

On the latest episode of BBC Scotland podcast, Sacked in the Morning, the Manchester United legend tells the tales of being a youngster on the books at Celtic when Jock Stein was in charge and having a first-hand experience of the great manager's workings.

"I used to put the kits out for the Lisbon Lions at the start of my career," said Macari, who later managed Celtic himself, "they used to put their trainers on and run from Celtic Park, down to Barrowfield, through the streets of the East End of Glasgow, every day.

"They'd get there, take their trainers off and put boots on to start training. Jock was meticulous about everything. You had to be spot on, you had to change quick, if there was anything he didn't like, he would just blow his whistle and say, 'everyone back to Celtic Park!'

"They had to put their trainers back on, run back through the streets of Glasgow at 10:30am and sit in the dressing room until he said it was time to start training again... and it'd be 14:00, in the afternoon.

"It all worked. That discipline gradually became the priority, being meticulous about what happened on the training pitch, it was spot on."