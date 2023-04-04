'It was a game I had a lot of trouble talking about for a long, long time' - Larsson

Ah, Seville. Like most Celtic fans, Henrik Larsson still finds it hard to discuss the heartache caused on that night back in 2003.

An incredible run to a European final ended in tears after 120 minutes of football against Jose Mourinho's Porto.

A game, that Larsson, and no doubt many of the 80,000 Celtic fans that travelled to Seville, felt they deserved to win.

"It was very tough because I thought we deserved it... especially in extra time," the former Sweden international told James Richardson's Kings of Europe , externalpodcast.

"I had the feeling that we were getting a little bit ahead of them but unfortunately we got a man sent off and it was very difficult with ten men to do something against a very, very good Porto side at the time, I think it was the same team that went on the next year to win the Champions League.

"It was a game that I had a lot of trouble talking about for a long, long time.

"Of course we all wanted to win it, but also for the fans because they hadn’t been lifting such a trophy in a long, long time.

"It was unbelievable amount of supporters who came to Seville, even just to be in Seville, so I felt bad for myself and for my teammates but I also felt very bad for the supporters because I felt then, and I still feel no, that they deserved a trophy in that tournament because we had a very good team and we played very, very well."