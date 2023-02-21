Beale on injuries, 'world's biggest derby' & striving for improvement
- Published
Kheredine Idessane, BBC Sport Scotland
Rangers manager Michael Beale has been speaking to the media as he prepares his side for Sunday's Viaplay Cup final against Celtic.
Here are the key lines from the Ibrox boss:
No "positive news right now" on injured Malik Tillman, Ryan Jack and Malik Tillman, who have still to return to training but will be given every chance to be fit. Scott Arfield should be available having missed a month with a calf problem.
Huge game for the club and a "privilege" to be involved in the "biggest rivalry in the world". Beale adds: "I've been at the Sao Paulo derby, and Merseyside derby but among all this fixture stands tall".
Beale says it would be great to win the League Cup but that he’s here to win the league and there’s plenty of football left to be played this season.
Everyone connected with Rangers will either be "really happy on Monday or lower than a snake’s belly" and, regardless of Sunday's result, there’s plenty of work to be done to get the team where he wants.
He hopes the Hampden surface will be in a better condition than the semi-finals and conducive to good football: "I know they have been working hard on the pitch".
Beale says Rangers are a better team than they were in the last derby - the 2-2 Ibrox draw on 2 January - but that Celtic have also improved since.
He hopes the final is decided by a "moment of magic" rather than a mistake.