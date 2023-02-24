Sutton's Predictions: Bournemouth vs Manchester City

Sutton's prediction: 1-4

Manchester City were not ruthless enough in their two other away games this week, which saw them draw with Forest and RB Leipzig, but I have a feeling things will be different this time.

City cannot afford another slip-up in the league because if they drop any more points and Arsenal win then the gap grows again and wipes out the work they did when they won at Emirates Stadium this month.

I don't see Pep Guardiola's side coming up short here, though. Bournemouth have been really stubborn in the past few weeks and will make this competitive, but I am backing City to take their chances and get back among the goals.

Ronnie's prediction: 0-2

Bournemouth will make it tough but I don't think they have got enough to stop City.

Find out how Sutton and Ronnie think the rest of the games will go and cast your vote here