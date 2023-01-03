Unai Emery's tactical nous has been the reason behind his impressive start to life as Aston Villa manager, says the club's former midfielder Nigel Reo-Coker.

Villa have beaten three top-10 teams in Emery's opening five games to move clear of trouble in the Premier League after following up victories over Manchester United and Brighton with Sunday's 2-0 win at Tottenham.

"Emery has always been a manager that is very tactical in his approach," Reo-Coker told the Football Daily Podcast on BBC Sounds.

"I think the difference this time, compared to his time at Arsenal, he was over-thinking back then. He was doing too much changing, there was too much going on and a lot of the players didn’t really buy into it.

"But I think with Villa he’s learnt from his Arsenal mistakes and he’s only tweaked a few things.

"In the games they’ve played it’s clear to see that every player knows what’s expected, what they’re doing and there’s a great enthusiasm."

ESPN senior writer Mark Ogden agreed, adding: "I think the squad has looked at him and he’s got credentials having taken Villarreal to Europa League success.

"He has a prolonged track record in the game that means you back him to sustain it and take Villa to the next level where they want to be."

