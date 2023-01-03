'Track record means you back Emery to succeed at Villa'

Aston Villa boss Unai EmeryGetty Images

Unai Emery's tactical nous has been the reason behind his impressive start to life as Aston Villa manager, says the club's former midfielder Nigel Reo-Coker.

Villa have beaten three top-10 teams in Emery's opening five games to move clear of trouble in the Premier League after following up victories over Manchester United and Brighton with Sunday's 2-0 win at Tottenham.

"Emery has always been a manager that is very tactical in his approach," Reo-Coker told the Football Daily Podcast on BBC Sounds.

"I think the difference this time, compared to his time at Arsenal, he was over-thinking back then. He was doing too much changing, there was too much going on and a lot of the players didn’t really buy into it.

"But I think with Villa he’s learnt from his Arsenal mistakes and he’s only tweaked a few things.

"In the games they’ve played it’s clear to see that every player knows what’s expected, what they’re doing and there’s a great enthusiasm."

ESPN senior writer Mark Ogden agreed, adding: "I think the squad has looked at him and he’s got credentials having taken Villarreal to Europa League success.

"He has a prolonged track record in the game that means you back him to sustain it and take Villa to the next level where they want to be."

