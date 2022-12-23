St Johnstone defender Andy Considine says there is "a real confidence" within the camp ahead of their trip to Celtic on Saturday.

Callum Davidson's men picked up from where they left off before the World Cup break with a 2-1 win over Ross County last weekend, extending their unbeaten run to six games.

"Even during the five weeks we had off, we had a number games and training has been really positive," Considine told SaintsTV.

"The biggest thing you can take to a place like Celtic Park is confidence, so the boys are really looking forward to it.

"It will be a really tough afternoon but we are more than capable to give it a good go and get a good result.

"We want to try and keep the back door shut as much as possible - as we do in every game - but it'll give us a chance. If our strikers are on their game and our midfield and defence are tight, that confidence can only help us."

The Scotland international was keen to speak of the momentum Davidson's side have built, and says there are no plans of that fading any time soon.

"Who's to say we can't get a result against Celtic?", he added.

"Regardless of what team you play for, you want to build that momentum and get those results. We have such a good group here, the consistency is there."