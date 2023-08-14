We asked you for your views following Celtic's 3-1 win up at Pittodrie.

Here's what you had to say:

Andy: Another solid performance, we will get much better when we are at full strength. Greg Taylor seems to be struggling playing orthodox full-back and Brendan has to play Reo Hatate.

Tom: A little hit of good and bad really. Very good at going forward but not great defence yet Celtic still won the game, I have seen them play better at Pittodrie and the score wasn't quite the same, although they probably did win by just one goal, so a lot more work to do bhoys...

Denis: Another good win against a decent new Aberdeen team. Forget the naysayers on these forums. Plenty of good stuff to be happy about, no need to be concerned about the other side of the city.

Keith: Without doubt they are still the most entertaining and skillful team in Scotland. A bit vulnerable in defence, but still going to win the league by at least 15 points.