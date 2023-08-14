Rangers duo make TOTW

Rangers pair John Souttar and Jose Cifuentes have made Sportscene presenter, Jonathan Sutherland's team of the week for their performances against Livingston as Michael Beale's side picked up their first league points of the season.

The Scotland international bounced back after difficult season starter at Kilmarnock with an authoritative display in the 4-0 win.

While despite Govan being long way from LA, Cifuentes looked at home in midfield at Ibrox.

Honourable mentions to a few players who just miss out... Sam Lammers and Danilo both on the scoresheet at just the right time ahead of the Servette game caught the eye.