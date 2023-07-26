Gabriel Jesus believes he has identified the big difference that cost Arsenal the Premier League title last season.

The Gunners had the initiative for most of the season but fell away in April to allow Manchester City to take their fifth Premier League crown in six seasons.

"It's difficult to know why but I believe sometimes at the end of the season that we were nervous as a team," said the Brazil striker.

"City were not nervous because normally they win. That is the big difference."

For four of City's title wins, Jesus was in their squad and he thinks Arsenal have learned from their setback last season.

"This year, we are more experienced," he said. "It will be different."