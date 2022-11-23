Wales striker Kieffer Moore says he hopes to have made enough of an impression to start against Iran on Friday.

The Bournemouth striker transformed Monday's opening draw against the United States after being brought on as a substitute at half-time.

"That’s the manager’s decision to make," says Moore.

"I’ve done what I can so hopefully I’m in a position to start.

"I knew what I had to do – just play my game really."

On what he brings to the team, Moore added: "My willingness to run. I have that height advantage and I like to bring other people into play."