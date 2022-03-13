West Ham 2-1 Aston Villa: Gerrard reaction

Speaking to BBC Sport, Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard said: "I think we lost the game on moments. We were keeping the ball well but we didn’t create as much as wanted. At 0-0 at half-time, away from home, we were in an OK place.

"I never thought there were two goals against us in the game, but we have to look at ourselves defensively because we have ourselves to blame. We managed to get a fantastic goal and take West Ham to the wire but their second goal was very hurtful to us.

"The game was decided by moments that went against us and we couldn't do more with the moments we had. We have a few bumps and bruises so we have to recover well before Arsenal net week.

"We are satisfied in a lot of areas. We started the job in 16th and we are 9th. There are still areas we can improve, we want to finish as high as we can.

"I have been around this league for a long time. I might be inexperienced in standing on the side but I've been around a lot of football matches. A big thing I'm trying to improve on is staying balanced and calm when things go against you. Hopefully next time we go to West Ham, the moments will be in our favour."

On Villa fans applauding Andriy Yarmolenko's celebration: "The Villa fans have been absolutely class with me. They are educated people, in terms of football, and I'm not surprised at that class. The kid scores good goal and he has been through a lot so we send him our regards."