Brighton "tore Manchester United apart" at Old Trafford and the red card issued to Lewis Dunk had "a massive bearing" on the game, according to former Liverpool defender and BBC pundit Mark Lawrenson.

Lawrenson was impressed by manager Graham Potter's tactics against United, including how he gambled when down to 10 men to try to rescue a point.

"They are a very good side," Lawrenson told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "In that first 45 minutes, they were tearing United apart with their movement and everything about them was great.

"I really like the way they play football - if there is a criticism it's that they do not score enough goals.

"Neal Maupay is a good player but if they had a poacher or someone else alongside him who could get more goals, they'd be even better.

"They give everybody a good game and they will do well to keep hold of their manager with the way he is progressing."

