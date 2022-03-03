Mia Claydon, Green Street Hammers, external

With a lot of big teams out, it really could have been our season to pick up the greatest football competition in the UK. It's been 42 years since West Ham lifted the FA Cup and it’s gutting to go out in the fifth round to a Southampton team that had made nine changes to their starting line-up.

We started a strong team, and the win against Wolves should have given us a boost, but it just didn't happen. The Europa League, though, is still in the mind of the squad, so perhaps that's where their energy is focused.

Like most Hammers fans, I feel the January window was a wasted opportunity to improve the squad. With only one recognised striker, and Moyes saying yesterday that West Ham lack attacking threat, it shows just how important January should have been.

Sebastien Haller was sold three transfer windows ago, and we are yet to see a replacement. Michail Antonio proved at the beginning of the season he can step up but his form has dropped and having another striker would have allowed him a break while not massively impacting the squad.

But, even though we’re out, if it allows us to focus on the Europa League, it's something I'll swallow. Hopefully, the team can reflect on this and put in the work to succeed in our other cup ventures.