Team news - Chelsea v Liverpool

Kai Havertz and Edouard Mendy start for Chelsea, with Romelu Lukaku and Kepa Arrizabalaga having to settle for seats on the bench.

Germany forward Havertz got the nod ahead of £98million man Lukaku up front, with Mendy starting in goal instead of Kepa.

Trevoh Chalobah starts in defence, with Andreas Christensen missing out through a suspected injury.

Spain stopper Kepa has started in every other round of Chelsea's run to the League Cup final but unlike Kelleher, he had to make way for the regular first-choice keeper.