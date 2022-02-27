Team news - Chelsea v Liverpool
Kai Havertz and Edouard Mendy start for Chelsea, with Romelu Lukaku and Kepa Arrizabalaga having to settle for seats on the bench.
Germany forward Havertz got the nod ahead of £98million man Lukaku up front, with Mendy starting in goal instead of Kepa.
Trevoh Chalobah starts in defence, with Andreas Christensen missing out through a suspected injury.
Spain stopper Kepa has started in every other round of Chelsea's run to the League Cup final but unlike Kelleher, he had to make way for the regular first-choice keeper.
Liverpool duo Thiago Alcantara and Luis Diaz make their Carabao Cup debuts in the final against Chelsea at Wembley.
Thiago is one of two changes from the midweek hammering of Leeds, with Caoimhin Kelleher resuming his place as goalkeeper in the cup competitions.
It means Mohamed Salah makes only his third League Cup appearance in nearly five years, having lost his previous two appearances against Chelsea in September 2018 and Arsenal in October 2020.
Diogo Jota was named on the bench after overcoming an ankle injury.