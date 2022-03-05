Wolves v Crystal Palace: Confirmed team news

Crystal Palace make three changes from their last Premier League game against Burnley last weekend.

Jean-Philippe Mateta, Vicente Guaita and Cheikhou Kouyate are recalled in place of Jack Butland, James McArthur and Luka Milivojevic.

Crystal Palace: Guaita, Mitchell, Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Olise, Schlupp, Kouyate, Gallagher, Zaha, Mateta.

Subs: Butland, Milivojevic, Ayew, Eze, Hughes, Benteke, Edouard, Kelly, Riedewald.