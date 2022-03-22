Ben Tomensen, Talking Shutt, external

Keep fighting.

This is the Leeds way – Friday’s game epitomised this. Let’s be honest, 2-0 and three injuries down at half-time, the huge lack of luck led many, including myself, to think this just isn’t letting up.

I couldn’t see where the team would get the inspiration to stay up. Losing three senior players in Patrick Bamford, Mateusz Klich and Diego Llorente, after the season we’ve had too - it looked bleak.

However, a rare appearance from Lady Luck in Wolverhampton after half-time helped. There have been a lot of social media tantrums about the Raul Jimenez sending-off but had he got to the ball before Illan Meslier, then everyone is shouting for a red card for the Leeds goalkeeper, no question.

With that in mind and when you’re 2-0 up and on a yellow card, someone might have thought Raul had the "right to get the ball" and the referee could just let this one go?

But actually, in that respect, when he didn't win the ball and he injured Meslier, what Jesse Marsch said was correct - it was reckless, especially for the 10 players he left on the pitch because they fell apart (just as Wolves fans were singing about Leeds falling apart - don't you just love football irony?)

Leeds dug in and put the pressure on Wolves who couldn't cope with the chaos. We got a victory that, on top of the Norwich win, feels like we're pulling ourselves away from dangling off the relegation ledge.