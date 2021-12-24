Who could the Hammers sign in January?

West Ham have injury issues in central defence and need to bring in cover, with Liverpool's Nathaniel Phillips - nicknamed the 'Bolton Baresi' - top of the list. The defender broke through last season to aid the Reds in their own defensive crisis and wants first-team football, but is fifth choice at Anfield.

It seems pretty clear Sam Johnstone, whose contract is up at the end of June, will not be extending his stay at The Hawthorns past this summer. West Ham are one of a number of clubs rumoured to be interested but, with the World Cup less than 12 months away, Johnstone will want to go somewhere he will get regular game time.