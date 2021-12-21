Bill Rice, BBC Radio Manchester

Manchester United have confirmed all supporters over 18 attending Old Trafford for matches from next Thursday's game against Burnley will have to provide proof of their Covid certification.

Fans will have to provide one of the following:

Proof of double vaccination Evidence of a negative lateral flor or PCR test within the previous 48 hours Valid proof of medical exemption

Supporters are encouraged to download the NHS Covid pass to their phones before arriving, and will also be required to wear face coverings in indoor parts of the stadium.

United's chief operating officer, Collette Roche, said: "We have been mandated by the government to implement these new rules and we urge all fans to prepare according for matches they plan to attend.

"It's particularly important the fans download their NHS Covid pass to their phones before travelling to Old Trafford, and that they arrive at the stadium early to avoid delays at the turnstiles."

Fans aged 18 or over who are unable to provide one of these approved forms of Covid certification upon request will be denied access.