Moyes on Covid cases, Tottenham and winning a trophy
West Ham manager David Moyes has been speaking before his side's visit to London rivals Tottenham on Wednesday in the Carabao Cup.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Moyes confirmed they have one or two players with Covid, but "most are good and long may that continue".
He is pleased West Ham are still in every competition going into the Christmas period: "We’re in a good place but, like everybody else at this stage of the season, we have injuries."
The Hammers boss says Antonio Conte has done a "really good job" at Spurs, adding: "They always had a good squad but they've got a manager who is proven in this country and Italy, and he has a really good record."
He said a good result against Tottenham "could provide us with a springboard as we did against Manchester City" and added: "It would be a big step for us to get through. We’re more than capable but we’re up against a good side too."
"I’d love to be a trophy winner at West Ham," said Moyes. "We’re in all the competitions and I’d love to stay in them."