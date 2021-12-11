Man City 1-0 Wolves - Bruno Lage reaction

Wolves boss Bruno Lage to BBC Sport: "I prefer to talk about the first half. Our team came to play our game. We knew they would have more time on the ball. We defended very well.

"The second half was different. We tried to do our best. I’m proud of my players and our fans because they supported us from the first minute.”

On Jimenez’s red card: “The first yellow card. He did not touch the guy and it is in our half and we had 10 men behind the ball. I don’t believe in tactical fouls when you are in transition.

"The first yellow card is a crazy decision for me, in my opinion. A hard decision to accept."

On the penalty: “I believe in VAR and that it can help this game and the referee. The referee saw his arm and the rules say he is trying to create a bigger body. But the ball touched here [his armpit]. But after the referee whistles it’s a VAR decision.

"Look, It’s on to Brighton and I want to boost the morale of the players because they gave everything. We move on."