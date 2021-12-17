Alistair Magowan, BBC Sport

Losing Virgil van Dijk and Fabinho made little difference to a blistering first half, in which Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah both should have had two goals each for Liverpool.

Despite Newcastle choosing to sit deep and break on the counter-attack, Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold were able to keep their opponents on the back foot with an array of lofted passes a tour golfer would have been proud of.

Shelvey's surprise opener did not deter the hosts, as they ruthlessly punished the prostrate Isaac Hayden, before Salah continued his remarkable form with a 22nd goal from 23 appearances this season.

It ruined a brilliant start for the visitors, who rested top scorer Callum Wilson, Miguel Almiron and Joe Willock and opted for a 4-5-1 formation, seeking to counter-attack at pace.

The Magpies, who have conceded more goals than any other Premier League side this season, again showed their defensive fragility and, although they firmed up in the second half, Alexander-Arnold's strike took the game away.