On 3 June 2004, Tottenham announced that France boss Jacques Santini would become their manager after that summer's European Championship.

Santini was little known in England, but he had a great reputation in France, where he had helped to turn Lyon into the country's best team, and Spurs chairman Daniel Levy turned to him as the man to succeed Glenn Hoddle.

He didn't last long, though, and resigned on 6 November - just 155 days and 13 matches later - citing "personal reasons", with Martin Jol coming in to replace him.