Crystal Palace v Wolves: What does the form show?

Crystal Palace have lost just two of their first 10 Premier League matches this season (won two, lost six), their fewest at this stage of a league season since 1996-97 in the second tier (one) and fewest in the top flight since 1990-91 when they’d lost none and went on to finish third.

Wolves have earned 10 points from their last four away league games (won three, drawn one), just one fewer than they managed in their previous 15 on the road (won two, drawn five, lost eight).