Tuchel on Lukaku, Werner & Abramovich
- Published
Thomas Tuchel has been speaking to the media before Tuesday's Champions League home fixture against Juventus.
Here is what the Chelsea manager has had to say:
Striker Romelu Lukaku may be part of the squad after recovering from injury but would only feature as a late substitute, with Tuchel stating "that would be the absolute maximum we can get out of the situation right now";
Kai Havertz is also a doubt for the fixture but forward Timo Werner is set to be involved and Jorginho is also available;
Tuchel says he has not given much though to facing Manchester United on Sunday and when asked about the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, said: "I will not comment on this decision and other club's coaching decisions. It is simply not my job to do that";
Tuchel said he is yet to meet owner Roman Abramovich - who is rumoured to be in London for Tuesday's fixture - but he understands the Russian is a "huge football fan" who "wants to know everything" going on at the club.