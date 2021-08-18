Romelu Lukaku says he is returning to Chelsea as a more "complete" player after his two years with Inter Milan.

The Belgium international scored 64 goals in 95 games for the Italian side, helping them win the Serie A title last season, before returning to Stamford Bridge for a club record £97.5m.

"Maturity has been important. I’ve learned more about myself, setting higher standards," he said.

"It's about becoming more complete as a player because the game in Italy is different. It’s more technical and tactical, which helped me a lot."

Lukaku also revealed some of the advice former Chelsea striker Didier Drogba gave to him about his move back to west London.

"He kept it really simple, to be honest," said Lukaku. "He was really happy with the improvements I've made in the last couple of seasons but said there is always work to be done.

Also in his news conference, Lukaku: