We're already five days into the January transfer window, so here's a brief round-up of the best Arsenal transfer gossip to drop so far:

Out-of-favour Gabon striker and former club captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could leave Arsenal this month. A disciplinary issue has caused Mikel Arteta to leave the 32-year-old out of the squad for six games and the Gunners have said they could be open to offers. (Sky Sports), external

The Gunners have made a 70m euro (£58.3m) offer to Fiorentina for 21-year-old Serbia forward Dusan Vlahovic - which would also see Uruguay midfielder Lucas Torreira, 25, move to the Serie A club on a permanent basis. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian), external

Arsenal's wealth of young talent is no secret and clubs around Europe continue their efforts to poach it, with Brighton and Crystal Palace interested in signing Eddie Nketiah (Sun), external and Roma set to complete a deal for midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles this week.

Catch up with all the latest transfer news by tuning into BBC Radio 5 Live's Transfer Gossip Daily podcast on BBC Sounds.

You can also get all the best transfer chat via our gossip column here and track every done deal throughout January here.