Tuchel on Lukaku, 'precious' Silva and Rudiger
Thomas Tuchel has been speaking to the media before the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final against Tottenham on Wednesday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Tuchel said his meeting with Romelu Lukaku helped "clear the air" after the striker's comments last week: "We took the time it needed to look and talk calmly about it. He apologised and is back in the squad for tomorrow."
Asked about Lukaku's commitment to the team, Tuchel said: "He has a long-term contract. He is fully committed to this huge club that means a lot to him. Was there any intention from him to create trouble or to leave the club? Absolutely not."
On Thiago Silva signing a new contract at Chelsea: "He is the Benjamin Button of football. His approach to his fitness is outstanding and he is so precious in our dressing room."
Tuchel said he does not know the future for Antonio Rudiger, with reports suggesting the defender has opened pre-contract talks with a host of top European clubs: "I cannot predict the future. He has not yet signed the contract we have offered, but we are in communications with him. His level is still outstanding."
Trevoh Chalobah is out of the Carabao Cup match because of injury, while fellow defender Andreas Christensen is doubtful. Timo Werner is back in training and Tuchel is hopeful of giving him some playing time against Spurs.