Burnley v Watford: What does the form show?

This is Burnley’s first Premier League home game in 55 days, since a goalless draw with West Ham on 12th December.

This is the fourth meeting between the bottom two sides in the Premier League this season, and first not to involve Norwich City. The bottom side is unbeaten in all three so far, winning one (Arsenal against Norwich) and drawing the other two (Norwich at Burnley and Newcastle against Norwich).

Since beating Manchester United 4-1 in November, Watford have taken just one point from their last 24 available in the Premier League (D1 L7), with the Hornets shipping 20 goals in that run.

Watford have failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their past 30 Premier League games. In the competition’s history, only West Bromwich Albion have had a longer run without a shutout (34 between August 2010 and May 2011).