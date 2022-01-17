BBC Sport

Your views on Palace's transfer window so far

We've been asking you to give your thoughts on which players Crystal Palace should sign, keep or sell.

Here's what you have been talking about so far:

Dan: I think we need an alternative wing-back on the right. Djed Spence at Nottingham forest looks good. Also, a consistent striker would do wonders as Edouard isn't good enough - Dennis at Watford would be my choice. Olise and Eze have to get more playing time - both exceptionally talented and can hold their own in the Prem. A decent holding midfielder?

Dominic: I'm concerned that we haven't bought any players for the first team yet. I think our starting XI is quality but I think we are lacking depth in some positions, so this window could be a time to boost the depth of the squad. Defence: Tomkins.

Steve: Get Ndombele and Martial on loan and buy back Wan-Bissaka - allow Milivojevic, Mateta and Benteke to leave or be loaned out.

