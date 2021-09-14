Chelsea 1-0 Zenit - Tuchel reaction

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel, speaking to BT Sport: "It was not frustrating. It was tough against very strong opponents. We had to work really hard. I felt a huge intensity from us which we brought to the game.

"We struggled a bit to create chances and shots in the first half. In the second half it was a bit easier to find spaces and shoot. It was a deserved win. Hard earned. It took us a while to make them tired but I liked what I saw."

"You need the energy from the crowd and it was a fantastic atmosphere.

"It was an excellent header [from Lukaku for the goal], a well timed cross by Azpilicueta. He was brave enough to step up and we had bodies in the box.

"That's why he [Lukaku] is here. He likes to score and he's decisive for us."