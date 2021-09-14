BBC Sport

Arsenal v Norwich: In pictures

Gabriel made his first league start of the season for Arsenal in their 1-0 win over Norwich City, partnering summer signing Ben White at centre-back

Takehiro Tomiyasu made his debut for the Gunners at right-back and came close to scoring with an acrobatic volley, sending it just inches above the crossbar

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored the winner for Arsenal midway through the second half, ending the Gunners' run of 365 minutes without a goal in the Premier League

New goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale marked his league debut for Arsenal with a clean sheet

A victory for the Gunners eases the pressure on manager Mikel Arteta after losing their first three matches of the Premier League season