Arsenal v Norwich: In pictures

Arsenal v Norwich: In picturesimage source, Getty Imagesimage captionGabriel made his first league start of the season for Arsenal in their 1-0 win over Norwich City, partnering summer signing Ben White at centre-back Published14 minutes agoimage source, Getty Imagesimage captionTakehiro Tomiyasu made his debut for the Gunners at right-back and came close to scoring with an acrobatic volley, sending it just inches above the crossbarimage source, Getty Imagesimage captionPierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored the winner for Arsenal midway through the second half, ending the Gunners' run of 365 minutes without a goal in the Premier Leagueimage source, Getty Imagesimage captionNew goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale marked his league debut for Arsenal with a clean sheetimage source, Getty Imagesimage captionA victory for the Gunners eases the pressure on manager Mikel Arteta after losing their first three matches of the Premier League season