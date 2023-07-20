Paul Heckingbottom speaking to BBC Radio Sheffield's Blades Heaven podcast about recruitment: "We are not finished. We cannot accept where we are now. We have to push, do more and working really hard as a club.

"The earlier we do it, the more chance of us picking up points early on. The longer it takes, the more the window drags into season. We all know it does.

"We say we are a coaching group that likes to develop players so let’s have the players and work with them. That has always been our message and last season we saw the benefits of that.

"We have been working so so hard from the moment the whistle blew against West Brom.

"We also 100% want to keep our best players and they want to have a go at the Premier League. Prince Abdullah has said that too and we are determined to do as much as we can.

"When you are not carrying big numbers, you need those players who were successful last year plus a few fresh faces who are champing at the bit."

