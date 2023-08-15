Jamie Currie, Rangers fan, external

This week has been better for Rangers: two wins, six goals and a number of the new signings getting their first goals for the club. And that's a real positive given how the team performed against Kilmarnock.

However, the games from the last week have given the Rangers support some food for thought. Is this narrow shape with two number nines and a number 10 the way to go? I think it will be useful in some matches. However, it appears from the brief cameos we have witnessed so far that Danilo and Cyriel Dessers cannot play in a front two. They appear to be far more effective at being the single number nine.

That in itself isn't an issue, because then you will have three guys – Kemar Roofe, Dessers, and Danilo – fighting it out for that number nine shirt, and having that depth is exactly what you need if you want to make some strides towards trophies.

But I also feel the rest of the team look more comfortable in an orthodox 4-3-3 shape. Yes, that change of shape came during the Livingston match with just 12 or so minutes to go, but having Matondo and Sima on either side of Danilo really helped the team and the wingers' strong, direct, and powerful running helped create more chances. It's those attributes that teams in this league fail to deal with. Look at Abada and Maeda, Duk, and Martin Boyle - they get success for being direct and committing defenders and having the pace to go with it.

That's the way I would go this evening in Geneva – a 4-3-3 shape; perhaps Lammers would have to take a wider role, due to Matondo being left out of the European squad, but it's a game where Servette have to come out, so, in theory, there should be space in behind. It's one thing beating Livingston routinely at Ibrox, but this is one where Rangers have to stand up and make sure they get through.

Michael Beale also spoke before the weekend about the Ryan Kent-shaped hole he has in his squad. I had often felt we hadn't addressed that. We really need a good ball-carrier with good dribbling ability and the pace to get us up the park and in behind at times. You have to hope that if Rangers manage to negotiate the second leg tonight that the extra €5m they will receive for qualifying for the play-off can go towards buying a player with those characteristics.

The only real pace we have in the attacking areas comes through Sima, Matondo, and Scott Wright and let's be honest, we need to address it and bring in a real first-pick in those wider positions when Beale chooses to use that shape.