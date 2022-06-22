Cochrane set for Hearts return?

Hearts are close to completing the permanent signing of Brighton defender Alex Cochrane, according to the Edinburgh Evening News.

Cochrane, 22, spent last season on loan at Tynecastle - making 40 appearances and scoring three times - as Robbie Neilson's men finished third on their return to the top flight and reached the Scottish Cup final.

The lure of European group-stage football is said to be a key factor with Hearts favourites to land Cochrane despite rival interest from Coventry City and QPR.

Should they agree personal terms with the player, Hearts will pay a six-figure transfer fee to Premier League side Brighton.

SNS

Alex Cochrane was a first-team Hearts regular during his loan spell last season