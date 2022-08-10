Brighton have never lost a home Premier League game against Newcastle in five previous meetings (W2 D3), only facing West Ham as often without losing at the Amex Stadium in the competition.

Following a 2-1 victory in March, Newcastle are looking to secure consecutive league wins over Brighton for the first time since beating them twice in the 2016-17 Championship campaign.

Brighton ended the 2021-22 campaign with two home league wins, beating Manchester United and West Ham United. The Seagulls last won three in a row at the Amex Stadium in the Premier League in October and November 2019.