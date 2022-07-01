England take on Israel in the final of the European Under-19 Championship at 19:00 BST on Friday.

The Three Lions are hoping to win the tournament for the second time in five years, after a team including the likes of Aaron Ramdsale and Reece James became champions in 2017.

So, who are the two Manchester City youngsters aiming for glory?

Callum Doyle

Doyle is one of a number of players in this squad who have already played first-team football. The 18-year-old was on loan at Sunderland last season and helped them get promoted back to the Championship, playing 39 league games. He has started three of England's four matches, and came off the bench in the other.

Liam Delap

The 19-year-old forward has started one match during the tournament, getting the only goal in the win over Israel. The son of former Republic of Ireland international Rory Delap, he has played for Manchester City's first team and scored on his debut in the Carabao Cup during the 2020-21 season.

Meet the rest of the squad

Watch Israel v England on BBC Sport from 18:40 here