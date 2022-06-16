How your season finishes

The run-in: Arsenal v Chelsea, Sat, 29 April - 15:00, Bournemouth v Chelsea, Sat, 6 May - 15:00, Chelsea v Nottingham Forest, Sat, 13 May - 15:00, Manchester City v Chelsea, Sat, 20 May - 15:00, Chelsea v Newcastle, Sun, 28 May - 16:00