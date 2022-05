Mohamed Salah has been voted PFA Fans' Player of the Year for the second successive season.

The Liverpool forward topped the poll ahead of Manchester City's Kevin de Bruyne and Phil Foden, Conor Gallagher - who spent the season on loan at Crystal Palace from Chelsea - and Declan Rice of West Ham.

Salah scored 31 goals for Liverpool in all competitions and won the Premier League Golden Boot alongside Tottenham's Son Heung-min.