Westwood 'doing everything he can to contribute' behind the scenes

Caretaker boss Mike Jackson says Ashley Westwood is playing his part in Burnley's fight for Premier League survival from behind the scenes.

Westwood has had surgery on his ankle after sustaining a season-ending injury against West Ham last month.

But Jackson said, despite not being able to help on the pitch, the midfielder is doing everything he can to help the coaching staff.

He said: "Obviously he's got his injury and he’s joined our club in the bat cave. He’s watching the analysis, watching games, so he’s another one swinging from the ceiling in there with us for three or four hours at a time.

"He’s got great experience as a player, good knowledge, he is a good midfield player and will have different insight into what midfielders see so that only helps us. He’ll be in with us watching games, discussing as a group what we see. We get his input from how a midfielder sees the game.

"For the lad himself just to keep him part of it when you’ve had an injury and a setback like that. Credit to him, that shows his character. He could sit at home now but he’s not, he’s thinking 'how can I help?'

"That goes with this group and says what they are about. He’s here to help. He’s on a set of sticks, but he’s doing everything he can to contribute.

"You can have too many opinions but what you want is someone’s eye on things. They see things from a different point of view that you might miss. It’s about you not being too proud of your own self and thinking it’s only you when you can use other information around you.

"Why should I not take information from a lad who has played hundreds of Premier League games?"